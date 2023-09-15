Drake is having himself a busy Friday.

Today he dropped the SZA-assisted "Slime You Out," which will act as the first single from his forthcoming album, For All the Dogs, which is due next Friday (September 22).

Next he launched his latest sneaker for his NOCTA partnership with Nike. The Nike x NOCTA Glide "Black and White" colorway is now available at the official NOCTA store, retailing for $160 USD.

According to the product description, the Glide was "inspired by the Zoom Flight 95’s with a signature NOCTA spin. This silhouette is designed with a textile upper that makes for a more breathable and lightweight shoe. Inclusive of a zoom air bag in the forefoot, durable rubber, GTEK outsole tractions, translucent rubber outsole, and combined with the custom NOCTA logo on tongue. The NOCTA Glide was a reference to the game of basketball and was made to be worn for lifestyle moments."

The other day Drake teased his latest NOCTA drop with an aerial clip of a couple death-defying gliders in branded wingsuits jumping off a mountain. Directed by Mahfuz Sultan, the drum & bass-heavy clip features a verse between Drake and Yeat, which may or may not appear on For All the Dogs.

Check it out below.