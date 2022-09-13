Drake Earns 10 Nominations At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Drake earned 10 nominations at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, it was announced Monday, including artist and album of the year.

The Toronto rap star has three nominations in the Best Collaboration category – for his Certified Lover Boy tracks “Jimmy Cooks” ft. 21 Savage and “Way 2 Sexy” ft. Future & Young Thug” as well as for his contribution to Future’s “Wait for You” (also featuring Tems).

At the BET Awards, which were handed out in June, Drake had four nominations but came up empty.

Also repping Canada at the BET Hip Hop Awards this year are Montreal’s Kaytranada, who’s up for DJ of the Year; Toronto’s Director X, who is nominated for Video Director of the Year; and Brampton, Ont. native Haviah Mighty, vying for the International Flow award.

Overall, Ye leads the way with 14 nominations. The show, hosted by Fat Joe, will be taped in Atlanta on Sept. 30 for broadcast a few days later.

Check out the nominations:

SONG OF THE YEAR

Latto - “Big Energy”

Hitkidd & Glorilla - “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Jack Harlow - “First Class”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - “Hot Shit”

Kodak Black - “Super Gremlin”

Future ft. Drake & Tems - “Wait for You”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Latto - 777

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West - Donda

Future - I Never Liked You

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

Nas - King’s Disease II

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

A$AP Rocky - “D.M.B.”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”

City Girls ft. Usher - “Good Love”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - “Hot S**t”

BIA & J. Cole - “London”

Future ft. Drake & Tems - “Wait for You”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”

BEST COLLABORATION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”

City Girls ft. Usher - “Good Love”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - “Hot Shit”

Drake ft. 21 Savage - “Jimmy Cooks”

Benny The Butcher & J. Cole - “Johnny P’s Caddy”

Future ft. Drake & Tems - “Wait for You”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”

BEST DUO OR GROUP

42 Dugg & EST Gee

Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again

EARTHGANG

Styles P & Havoc

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, the Creator

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free

Teyana Taylor

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

Baby Keem

Blxst

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

Glorilla

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premier

Kaytranada

Mustard

Nyla Symone

L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 Cent

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Drake - “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow ft. Drake)

J. Cole - “Poke It Out” (Wale ft. J. Cole)

J. Cole - “London” (BIA & J. Cole)

Lil Baby - “Girls Want Girls” (Drake ft. Lil Baby)

Kanye West - “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)

Drake - “Wait for You” (Future ft. Drake & Tems)

Jadakiss - “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs ft. Jadakiss)

IMPACT TRACK

Lizzo - “About Damn Time”

Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys - “City of Gods”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”

Nas ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill - “Nobody”

Latto - “Pxssy”

Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”

Doja Cat - “Woman”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Benjamin Epps (France)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Blxckie (South Africa)

Central Cee (UK)

Haviah Mighty (Canada)

Knucks (UK)

Le Juiice (France)

Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)