Drake Earns 10 Nominations At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
Drake earned 10 nominations at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, it was announced Monday, including artist and album of the year.
The Toronto rap star has three nominations in the Best Collaboration category – for his Certified Lover Boy tracks “Jimmy Cooks” ft. 21 Savage and “Way 2 Sexy” ft. Future & Young Thug” as well as for his contribution to Future’s “Wait for You” (also featuring Tems).
At the BET Awards, which were handed out in June, Drake had four nominations but came up empty.
Also repping Canada at the BET Hip Hop Awards this year are Montreal’s Kaytranada, who’s up for DJ of the Year; Toronto’s Director X, who is nominated for Video Director of the Year; and Brampton, Ont. native Haviah Mighty, vying for the International Flow award.
Overall, Ye leads the way with 14 nominations. The show, hosted by Fat Joe, will be taped in Atlanta on Sept. 30 for broadcast a few days later.
Check out the nominations:
SONG OF THE YEAR
Latto - “Big Energy”
Hitkidd & Glorilla - “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
Jack Harlow - “First Class”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - “Hot Shit”
Kodak Black - “Super Gremlin”
Future ft. Drake & Tems - “Wait for You”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Latto - 777
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West - Donda
Future - I Never Liked You
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Nas - King’s Disease II
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
A$AP Rocky - “D.M.B.”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”
City Girls ft. Usher - “Good Love”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - “Hot S**t”
BIA & J. Cole - “London”
Future ft. Drake & Tems - “Wait for You”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”
BEST COLLABORATION
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”
City Girls ft. Usher - “Good Love”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - “Hot Shit”
Drake ft. 21 Savage - “Jimmy Cooks”
Benny The Butcher & J. Cole - “Johnny P’s Caddy”
Future ft. Drake & Tems - “Wait for You”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”
BEST DUO OR GROUP
42 Dugg & EST Gee
Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again
EARTHGANG
Styles P & Havoc
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, the Creator
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Teyana Taylor
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
ATL Jacob
Baby Keem
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Kanye West
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
Baby Keem
Blxst
Doechii
Fivio Foreign
Glorilla
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana
DJ OF THE YEAR
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
Kaytranada
Mustard
Nyla Symone
L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
50 Cent
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
Drake - “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow ft. Drake)
J. Cole - “Poke It Out” (Wale ft. J. Cole)
J. Cole - “London” (BIA & J. Cole)
Lil Baby - “Girls Want Girls” (Drake ft. Lil Baby)
Kanye West - “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
Drake - “Wait for You” (Future ft. Drake & Tems)
Jadakiss - “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs ft. Jadakiss)
IMPACT TRACK
Lizzo - “About Damn Time”
Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys - “City of Gods”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”
Nas ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill - “Nobody”
Latto - “Pxssy”
Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”
Doja Cat - “Woman”
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Benjamin Epps (France)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Central Cee (UK)
Haviah Mighty (Canada)
Knucks (UK)
Le Juiice (France)
Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
