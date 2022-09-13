iHeartRadio

Drake Earns 10 Nominations At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Drake earned 10 nominations at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, it was announced Monday, including artist and album of the year.

The Toronto rap star has three nominations in the Best Collaboration category – for his Certified Lover Boy tracks “Jimmy Cooks” ft. 21 Savage and “Way 2 Sexy” ft. Future & Young Thug” as well as for his contribution to Future’s “Wait for You” (also featuring Tems).

At the BET Awards, which were handed out in June, Drake had four nominations but came up empty.

Also repping Canada at the BET Hip Hop Awards this year are Montreal’s Kaytranada, who’s up for DJ of the Year; Toronto’s Director X, who is nominated for Video Director of the Year; and Brampton, Ont. native Haviah Mighty, vying for the International Flow award.

Overall, Ye leads the way with 14 nominations. The show, hosted by Fat Joe, will be taped in Atlanta on Sept. 30 for broadcast a few days later.

Check out the nominations:

SONG OF THE YEAR

Latto - “Big Energy”
Hitkidd & Glorilla - “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
Jack Harlow - “First Class”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - “Hot Shit”
Kodak Black - “Super Gremlin”
Future ft. Drake & Tems - “Wait for You”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Latto - 777
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West - Donda
Future - I Never Liked You 
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Nas - King’s Disease II 
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers 

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

A$AP Rocky - “D.M.B.”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”
City Girls ft. Usher - “Good Love”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - “Hot S**t”
BIA & J. Cole - “London”
Future ft. Drake & Tems - “Wait for You”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”

BEST COLLABORATION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”
City Girls ft. Usher - “Good Love”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - “Hot Shit”
Drake ft. 21 Savage - “Jimmy Cooks”
Benny The Butcher & J. Cole - “Johnny P’s Caddy”
Future ft. Drake & Tems - “Wait for You”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”

BEST DUO OR GROUP

42 Dugg & EST Gee
Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again
EARTHGANG
Styles P & Havoc

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, the Creator

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Teyana Taylor

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR 

ATL Jacob
Baby Keem
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Kanye West
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

Baby Keem
Blxst
Doechii
Fivio Foreign
Glorilla
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
Kaytranada
Mustard
Nyla Symone
L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 Cent
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Drake - “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow ft. Drake)
J. Cole - “Poke It Out” (Wale ft. J. Cole)
J. Cole - “London” (BIA & J. Cole)
Lil Baby - “Girls Want Girls” (Drake ft. Lil Baby)
Kanye West - “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
Drake - “Wait for You” (Future ft. Drake & Tems)
Jadakiss - “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs ft. Jadakiss)

IMPACT TRACK

Lizzo - “About Damn Time”
Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys - “City of Gods”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”
Nas ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill - “Nobody”
Latto - “Pxssy”
Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”
Doja Cat - “Woman”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Benjamin Epps (France)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Central Cee (UK)
Haviah Mighty (Canada)
Knucks (UK)
Le Juiice (France)
Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

