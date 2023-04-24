Drake (Finally) Announces Toronto Concerts

Drake confirmed on Monday that he will wrap up his “It’s All A Blur” tour with a pair of shows in his hometown Toronto.

The rap superstar will performed Oct. 5 and 7 at Scotiabank Arena. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 28.

Notably, Drake's tour mate 21 Savage is not scheduled to be part of the Toronto shows.

Drake teased the tour during his January shows at the Apollo Theatre in New York City. “We’re gonna be out on the road this summer," he said at the time. "Feel free to come see me and my brother this summer.”

He announced the first run of shows last month, including stops in Montreal on July 14 and 15 and Vancouver on Aug. 28 and 29.

It is the first tour by Drake since 2019’s Assassination Vacation Tour with fellow Canadian Tory Lanez but the first to include Canada since the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour made stops in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Edmonton in 2018.