Drake Gets $5.1B Lawsuit Tossed

Drake will not have to defend himself in a $5.1 billion defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who allegedly broke into his home.

On Friday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed the case.

Drake’s lawyer sought to have the “frivolous” lawsuit from Mesha Collins tossed because it relies upon “delusional figments of her imagination.” Collins was arrested in April 2017 after allegedly breaking into the rap star’s Los Angeles home.

Collins sued Drake for $4 billion U.S. this summer claiming he invaded her privacy by sharing personal information about her on social media.

Judge Virginia Keeny disagreed, ruling that Collins “has not demonstrated any of [Drake’s] statements were about [her].

“Even if plaintiff Collins could establish the statements were about her, she has failed to establish that such statements were of a private fact that is offensive and objectionable to the reasonable person.”