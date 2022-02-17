Drake Gifted With Sparkling Custom Ring

Drake will soon be sporting some sparkling new custom bling on his hand.

New York City jeweller Alex Moss took to Instagram this week to show off an owl-themed ring crafted with 14 karat gold and 15.7 carats of natural diamonds. The number “11” is prominent, representing the date Drake’s son Adonis was born.

“Mixing the highest level of quality, design and craftsmanship to create this art piece,” Moss wrote.

The 83-gram piece of jewelry cost $77,000 U.S.

According to Moss, the ring was commissioned as a gift from Kai Bent-Lee, the son of Toronto chef Susur Lee. Kai and brother Levi partnered with Drake on the short-lived restaurant Frings.