Drake Gifts DJ Khaled With Luxury Toilets

DJ Khaled was flush with excitement this past weekend after Drake gifted him with “about four” luxury toilets.

The Toto Neorest 750H, which sells for about $16,000 U.S., features a heated seat, “oscillating and pulsing comfort washing,” a UV light cleaning system, a remote control and an air purifying system.

Khaled said they are the same toilets Drake has in his Toronto mansion. "If you ever been to Drake’s house, his toilet bowls are incredible,” he said in a video on Instagram.

The toilets – a gift for Khaled’s 47th birthday – will be placed in the en suite bathroom of his Miami Beach mansion, the guest bathroom, the movie room and in the studio.

“Real talk. This might be the best gift ever,” said Khaled.