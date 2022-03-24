Drake Gifts Young Toronto Basketball Player $100K

Drake returned to the Toronto steakhouse where he shot scenes for his 2011 “Headlines” video to pay it forward to a young basketball player.

The homegrown rap superstar was joined by LeBron James at Harbord 60 to surprise Michael Evbagharu and his mother Labelle with $100,000.

“Hopefully it makes this journey just a little bit easier,” Drake told them.

Evbagharu is part of the elite basketball program at Royal Crown Academy in the Toronto suburb Scarborough. Drake also gave cash to the teen’s coach.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Drake explained that the cash came from a roulette win on Stake, an online gambling platform.

“Anytime I get blessed like that, I always think it’s good karma that needs to be transferred,” he said. “I play for fun and I play in the hopes that I can spread love always.”

In addition to helping out locally, Drake announced a $1 million donation to the LeBron James Family Foundation in James’ hometown Akron, Ohio.

Watch the special moments below: