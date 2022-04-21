Drake Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Drake has been granted a permanent restraining order against a woman accused of stalking him for years.

Mesha Collins, 29, must stay at least 100 yards away from Drake and his son Adonis as well as his parents Sandy Graham and Dennis Graham. It’s in effect until April 11, 2025.

Lawyers for the Canadian rapper filed the application early last month and secured a temporary order of protection.

Collins was arrested in 2017 for allegedly trespassing on Drake’s property in California. She also allegedly sent disturbing emails to Drake, including some that mentioned his young son Adonis.

Even though Drake had never publicly identified Collins, she filed a defamation lawsuit against him last August, seeking a stunning $4 billion U.S. Drake’s lawyers sought to have the “frivolous” lawsuit tossed because it relies upon “delusional figments of her imagination.”

A judge dismissed the case in December.