Drake Invests In Dave's Hot Chicken

Drake has bought a piece of fast food chain Dave’s Hot Chicken.

“I tried the food and it was amazing,” the Canadian rap star said, in a statement. "After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken was launched in 2017 and currently has 22 locations, including two in Toronto with a third opening soon. Two locations are opening next year in Vancouver and the company has big expansion plans.

"Started from the bottom now we’re here ... welcome to the Dave’s Hot chicken family," read a message on the chain's Instagram.

According to Bloomberg, Drake is one of the biggest investors – others include actor Samuel L. Jackson – but will own less than 50 percent of the company.

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in sliders and tenders with seven levels of heat ranging from “no spice” to “reaper” as well as crinkle-cut fries, mac & cheese and kale slaw.

Drake was previously a partner in Toronto restaurant Frings, which closed in 2018 after less than three years, and Pick 6ix, which closed in 2019 after a little more than a year.