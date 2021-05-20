Drake Invests In Faux Chicken Company

Drake has invested in a California company that specializes in making plant-based chicken.

According to Bloomberg, the "Hotline Wing" ... er, "Hotline Bling" rapper was part of a $40 million U.S. funding round for Daring Foods Inc. The company, which wants to remove chicken from the global food system, plans to ramp up distribution of its faux chicken.

It's not known how much Drake put into Daring Foods, which makes its chicken pieces with water, soy protein, sunflower oil, and spices.

"I was immediately drawn to the Daring team’s mission to transform how we eat and I am excited to invest in and support a product I enjoy,” Drake said, in a release.

During a Twitch session in 2018, Drake said he no longer eats meat. That same year, he wrote in an Instagram post: "If two vegans are angry at each other...is it beef?"