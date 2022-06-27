Drake Joins Exclusive Club With 'Honestly, Nevermind'

Drake has become only the fifth music act to have more than 10 No. 1 collections since the Billboard 200 chart debuted in 1956.

The 35-year-old Canadian superstar’s latest, Honestly, Nevermind, debuted last week atop the chart – giving Drake his 11th No. 1. The Billboard 200 dated July 2, which will be published Tuesday, reflects U.S. sales and streams for the week that ended June 23.

Drake trails The Beatles (with 19 No. 1 albums), Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand (both 11).

Only 11,000 physical copies of Honestly, Nevermind sold but streaming added 191,000 “equivalent album units” to Drake’s tally. It had the fourth-largest streaming week for an album this year.

According to Billboard, Drake is the only artist to have had at least one release in the Top 10 every year since 2015.

Honestly, Nevermind, Drake's seventh studio album, arrived a little more than nine months after Certified Lover Boy. He has dropped a collection of music – a mixtape, EP or album – in all but three of the last 16 years.