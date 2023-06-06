Drake Jokes About Credit Card Fail: 'Embarrassing!'

Many fans are relating to Drake more than ever after a credit card he was using in a livestream this past weekend was declined.

The Canadian star, with fellow rapper Lil Yachty at his side, was doing a Kick live-stream on Saturday night to promote online gaming company Stake.

In a clip shared on social media, Drake is seen attempting to send a $499 U.S. tip to someone when the TD Bank Visa verification pop-up appears, asking for the six-digit code he got via text. When the transaction is declined, Drake playfully exclaims “embarrassing!”

The rap star made sure to point out that it was not his credit card.

Drake’s credit card declines while on livestream with Lil Yachty pic.twitter.com/ujLdl6Sq0z — Zacky (@Zackyandreanoo) June 4, 2023

Drake, sporting State Property, was live-streaming from Montreal.

His plane, Air Drake, arrived at Mirabel Airport on Saturday afternoon (Ontario-based Cargojet, which owns the aircraft, operates at the airport roughly 50km north of Montreal) and the rap star was whisked away from the tarmac in a Mercedes Maybach. It’s not clear why Drake and Lil Yachty were in the city.

Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour is scheduled to begin at the end of June and includes shows in Montreal on July 14 and 15 and in Vancouver on Aug. 28 and 29 before wrapping up at home in Toronto on Oct. 5 and 7.