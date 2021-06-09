Drake, Justin Bieber Featured On New Migos Album

Migos enlisted a pair of Canadian superstars to bring their eh-game to the group’s fourth studio album Culture III.

The highly-anticipated album, out Friday, includes “Having Our Way” ft. Drake and “What You See” ft. Justin Bieber.

Migos member Quavo was featured on Drake’s 2017 track “Portland” and both were on 2018’s “Bigger Than You” by 2 Chainz. Drake was also featured on the 2018 Migos track “Walk It Talk It.”

Quavo was also featured on Bieber’s 2020 hit “Intentions” and he and Biebs appeared on the 2018 DJ Khaled track “No Brainer” and 2017’s “I’m the One.”

Culture III also has collabs with Migos member Offset’s wife Cardi B as well as Polo G, Future and the late Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke.

The collection includes previously released singles “Straightenin” and “I Need It” ft. NBA Youngboy.

“This is three years of creativity and sitting back, because we felt like the fans deserved that,” Offset has said of the album. “We didn’t want to make nobody upset, but our main thing was creating the best project we ever created.”