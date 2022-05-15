Drake, Justin Bieber Win Big At 'Billboard' Music Awards

Canada’s Drake, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd were big winners at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

The awards, which are based on “key fan interactions with music” – sales, streams radio airplay and social engagement (mostly in the U.S.) – were handed out in Las Vegas.

Drake was named Top Artist, Male Artist, Rap Artist and Rap Male Artist and Certified Lover Boy won Top Rap Album.

Bieber’s hit with The Kid LAROI, “Stay,” was named Top Collaboration, Streaming Song, Hot 100 Song, Billboard Global 200 Song and Billboard Global Song.

The Weeknd, who lead the way as a finalist in 17 categories, was named Top R&B Male Artist.

Another big winner was Olivia Rodrigo, who made her BBMAs debut by claiming Top Female Artist, New Artist, Hot 100 Artist, Streaming Songs Artist, Radio Songs Artist, Billboard Global 200 Artist and Billboard 200 Album.

Doja Cat earned Top R&B Artist, R&B Female Artist, R&B Album (Planet Her) and Viral Song (“Kiss Me More” ft. SZA).

Other multiple winners included BTS, Ye, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and the Rolling Stones.

Doja Cat. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Mary J. Blige was honoured with the Icon Award and performed on the show. Other performers included Machine Gun Kelly, Becky G, Burna Boy, Dan + Shay, Megan Thee Stallion, Silk Sonic, Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen. Ed Sheeran was featured in a pre-taped performance.

Check out the BBMAs winners below:

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake * WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake * WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS * WINNER

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift * WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

BTS * WINNER

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Artist

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran * WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) * WINNER

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat * WINNER

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon

Khalid

The Weeknd * WINNER

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat * WINNER

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) * WINNER

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake * WINNER

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake * WINNER

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion * WINNER

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) * WINNER

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift * WINNER

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen * WINNER

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift * WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay * WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) * WINNER

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals * WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) * WINNER

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny * WINNER

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny * WINNER

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis * WINNER

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado * WINNER

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) * WINNER

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga * WINNER

Marshmello

Tiësto

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, 30

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR * WINNER

Top Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends

Encanto * WINNER

In The Heights

Sing 2

tick, tick…BOOM!

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat, Planet Her * WINNER

Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album

Drake, Certified Lover Boy * WINNER

Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain

Rod Wave, SoulFly

The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love

Ye, Donda

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Lee Brice, Hey World

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) * WINNER

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album

AJR, OK Orchestra

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

John Mayer, Sob Rock

twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy * WINNER

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

J Balvin, José

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Karol G, KG0516 * WINNER

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha

FKA twigs, Caprisongs

Illenium, Fallen Embers * WINNER

Porter Robinson, Nurture

Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay” * WINNER

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay” * WINNER

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song

BTS, “Butter” * WINNER

BTS, “Permission to Dance”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating” * WINNER

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay” * WINNER

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay” * WINNER

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Song

BTS, “Butter”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay” * WINNER

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Viral Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More” * WINNER

Gayle, “abcdefu”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”

Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open” * WINNER

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” * WINNER

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Polo G, “Rapstar”

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like” * WINNER

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”

Måneskin, “Beggin’” * WINNER

The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Spot”

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Kali Uchis, “telepatía” * WINNER

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” * WINNER

Farruko, “Pepas”

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”

Tiësto, “The Business”

Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”