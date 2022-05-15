Drake, Justin Bieber Win Big At 'Billboard' Music Awards
Canada’s Drake, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd were big winners at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).
The awards, which are based on “key fan interactions with music” – sales, streams radio airplay and social engagement (mostly in the U.S.) – were handed out in Las Vegas.
Drake was named Top Artist, Male Artist, Rap Artist and Rap Male Artist and Certified Lover Boy won Top Rap Album.
Bieber’s hit with The Kid LAROI, “Stay,” was named Top Collaboration, Streaming Song, Hot 100 Song, Billboard Global 200 Song and Billboard Global Song.
The Weeknd, who lead the way as a finalist in 17 categories, was named Top R&B Male Artist.
Another big winner was Olivia Rodrigo, who made her BBMAs debut by claiming Top Female Artist, New Artist, Hot 100 Artist, Streaming Songs Artist, Radio Songs Artist, Billboard Global 200 Artist and Billboard 200 Album.
Doja Cat earned Top R&B Artist, R&B Female Artist, R&B Album (Planet Her) and Viral Song (“Kiss Me More” ft. SZA).
Other multiple winners included BTS, Ye, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and the Rolling Stones.
Doja Cat. Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Mary J. Blige was honoured with the Icon Award and performed on the show. Other performers included Machine Gun Kelly, Becky G, Burna Boy, Dan + Shay, Megan Thee Stallion, Silk Sonic, Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen. Ed Sheeran was featured in a pre-taped performance.
Check out the BBMAs winners below:
Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake * WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Top Male Artist
Drake * WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS * WINNER
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift * WINNER
Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Adele
BTS * WINNER
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Artist
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran * WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) * WINNER
Top R&B Artist
Doja Cat * WINNER
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Givēon
Khalid
The Weeknd * WINNER
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat * WINNER
Summer Walker
SZA
Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) * WINNER
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Rap Artist
Drake * WINNER
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake * WINNER
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion * WINNER
Top Rap Tour
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) * WINNER
Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift * WINNER
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen * WINNER
Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift * WINNER
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay * WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) * WINNER
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals * WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) * WINNER
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny * WINNER
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny * WINNER
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
Kali Uchis * WINNER
Karol G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado * WINNER
Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) * WINNER
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga * WINNER
Marshmello
Tiësto
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR * WINNER
Top Soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends
Encanto * WINNER
In The Heights
Sing 2
tick, tick…BOOM!
Top R&B Album
Doja Cat, Planet Her * WINNER
Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top Rap Album
Drake, Certified Lover Boy * WINNER
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Ye, Donda
Top Country Album
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) * WINNER
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Top Rock Album
AJR, OK Orchestra
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy * WINNER
Top Latin Album
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
J Balvin, José
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Karol G, KG0516 * WINNER
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Top Dance/Electronic Album
C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha
FKA twigs, Caprisongs
Illenium, Fallen Embers * WINNER
Porter Robinson, Nurture
Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay” * WINNER
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Streaming Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay” * WINNER
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Selling Song
BTS, “Butter” * WINNER
BTS, “Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top Radio Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating” * WINNER
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay” * WINNER
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay” * WINNER
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Song
BTS, “Butter”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay” * WINNER
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Viral Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More” * WINNER
Gayle, “abcdefu”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top R&B Song
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”
Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open” * WINNER
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”
Top Rap Song
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” * WINNER
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Polo G, “Rapstar”
Top Country Song
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like” * WINNER
Top Rock Song
Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”
Måneskin, “Beggin’” * WINNER
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Spot”
Top Latin Song
Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Kali Uchis, “telepatía” * WINNER
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” * WINNER
Farruko, “Pepas”
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”
Tiësto, “The Business”
Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”
