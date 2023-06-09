Drake Leads Nominees At 2023 BET Awards
With seven nominations, Canada’s Drake leads the way going into this year’s BET Awards.
The Toronto superstar is up for Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and his collaboration with 21 Savage, Her Loss, is up for Album of the Year.
Drake and 21 Savage are also vying for Best Group and Viewers’ Choice Award (for “Jimmy Cooks”). “Wait For U” by Future ft. Drake & Tems is nominated for Viewers’ Choice as well as Best Collaboration.
Also repping Canada is The Weeknd, who’s up against Drake in the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category as well as Best Collaboration thanks to “Creepin’” with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage.
Toronto’s Director X has a nom for Video Director of the Year.
Leading the way among female artists is GloRilla, with six nominations including Album of the Year (for Anyways, Life’s Great).
In the screen categories, singer Janelle Monáe is up for Best Actress.
The 2023 BET Awards will be handed out June 25 in Los Angeles.
Album of the Year
Anyways, Life’s Great - GloRilla
Breezy - Chris Brown
God Did - DJ Khaled
Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance - Beyoncé
SOS - SZA
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
SZA
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
City Girls
Drake & 21 Savage
Dvsn
FLO
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
“Big Energy (Remix)” - Latto & Mariah Carey ft. Dj Khaled
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Call Me Every Day” - Chris Brown ft. Wizkid
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” - King Combs ft. Kodak Black
“Creepin’” - Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” - Hitkidd & GloRilla
“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla & Cardi B
“Wait For U” - Future ft. Drake & Tems
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
“We (Warm Embrace)” -Chris Brown
“2 Million Up” - Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
“First Class” - Harlow
“Kill Bill” - SZA
“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla & Cardi B
Video Director of the Year
A$AP Rocky for AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
Best New Artist
Ambré
Coco Jones
Doechii
FLO
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Viewer’s Choice Award
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé
“First Class” - Jack Harlow
“Jimmy Cooks” - Drake ft. 21 Savage
“Kill Bill” - SZA
“Last Last” - Burna Boy
“Super Freaky Girl” - Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U” - Future ft.. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)
BET Her
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé
“Her” - Megan Thee Stallion
“Lift Me Up” - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
“Players” - Coi Leray
“Special” - Lizzo
