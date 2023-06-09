Drake Leads Nominees At 2023 BET Awards

With seven nominations, Canada’s Drake leads the way going into this year’s BET Awards.

The Toronto superstar is up for Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and his collaboration with 21 Savage, Her Loss, is up for Album of the Year.

Drake and 21 Savage are also vying for Best Group and Viewers’ Choice Award (for “Jimmy Cooks”). “Wait For U” by Future ft. Drake & Tems is nominated for Viewers’ Choice as well as Best Collaboration.

Also repping Canada is The Weeknd, who’s up against Drake in the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category as well as Best Collaboration thanks to “Creepin’” with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage.

Toronto’s Director X has a nom for Video Director of the Year.

Leading the way among female artists is GloRilla, with six nominations including Album of the Year (for Anyways, Life’s Great).

In the screen categories, singer Janelle Monáe is up for Best Actress.

The 2023 BET Awards will be handed out June 25 in Los Angeles.

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great - GloRilla

Breezy - Chris Brown

God Did - DJ Khaled

Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance - Beyoncé

SOS - SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy (Remix)” - Latto & Mariah Carey ft. Dj Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day” - Chris Brown ft. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” - King Combs ft. Kodak Black

“Creepin’” - Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” - Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla & Cardi B

“Wait For U” - Future ft. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace)” -Chris Brown

“2 Million Up” - Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy

“First Class” - Harlow

“Kill Bill” - SZA

“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Viewer’s Choice Award

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé

“First Class” - Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks” - Drake ft. 21 Savage

“Kill Bill” - SZA

“Last Last” - Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl” - Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U” - Future ft.. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé

“Her” - Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up” - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players” - Coi Leray

“Special” - Lizzo