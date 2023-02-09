Drake Named 8th Greatest Rapper Of All Time

Canada’s Drake has been named the eighth greatest rapper of all time.

“Drake’s virtuosic skillset has made him one of the most gifted (and most accomplished) artists to ever touch down in music,” declared Billboard and its sister publication Vibe, which came up with the list to mark the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

The Top 10 names on the list of the Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time were revealed on Wednesday.

Rappers from North America were considered based on “body of work/achievements (charted singles/albums, gold/platinum certifications), cultural impact/influence (how the artist’s work fostered the genre’s evolution), longevity (years at the mic), lyrics (storytelling skills) and flow (vocal prowess).”

Drake was praised for his “ability to swerve in and out of genres and mix of sugary crooning with spiky bars” and recognized for his “impenetrable streak of commercial success.”

Check out the Top 10: