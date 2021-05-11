Drake Named 'Billboard' Artist Of The Decade

Canada’s Drake will be honoured with the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, it was announced Tuesday.

“JEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEZ,” the 34-year-old rap star wrote on Instagram, along with four head-exploding emojis.

The award’s recipient is determined based on chart performance, social media data and touring revenue.

According to Billboard, Drake was the top artist of the 2010s, followed by Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Post Malone.

He is the second rapper in a row to receive the honour. Eminem was named Artist of the Decade for the 2000s.

Drake, who has collected 27 BBMAs to date, is a finalist in seven categories this year. His record for the most BBMAs wins in one night could be beaten by The Weeknd, who has 16 nominations.

The Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Nick Jonas, will be broadcast on May 23. It was previously announced that P!nk has been chosen to receive the Icon Award.