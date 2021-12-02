Drake Named 'Billboard' Top Artist Of 2021

Canadian artists were among the biggest in the U.S. in 2021, according to a year-end review by Billboard.

Drake is No. 1 on the Top Artists chart for the second time (he was previously No. 1 in 2018) thanks in large part to the success of his album Certified Lover Boy. The Toronto rap superstar had 35 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 in the 12 months that ended Nov. 13, including 13 in the top 10.

On the 2021 Hot 100 chart, Drake holds No. 45 (“Laugh Now Cry Later” ft. Lil Durk), No. 47 (“Wants and Needs” ft. Lil Baby), No. 48 (“Way 2 Sexy” ft. Future and Young Thug), No. 68 (“What’s Next”) and No. 86 (“Knife Talk” ft. 21 Savage & Project Pat). Drake is also featured on Young Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still,” which is at No. 58.

The Weeknd is ranked the No. 3 Top Artist, Justin Bieber is at No. 8 and Tate McRae is No. 71.

The Weeknd shows up on the year-end Hot 100 at No. 2 (“Save Your Tears” ft. Ariana Grande), No. 3 (“Blinding Lights”) and No. 89 (“Take My Breath”). His Doja Cat collaboration “You Right” ranked No. 43.

“Peaches” by Justin Bieber ft. fellow Canadian Daniel Caesar as well as Giveon, is the No. 10 song of 2021. Bieber’s collaboration with The Kid Laroi, “Stay,” is No. 12 and his song “Holy” ft. Chance the Rapper is No. 35.

Bieber is featured on “Essence” by Wizkid with Tems, the No. 60 track of 2021, and his Benny Blanco collab “Lonely” is No. 65. “Anyone” is No. 74.

McRae’s “You Broke Me First” ended 2021 as the No. 37 song in the U.S.

At the top of the year-end chart is Dua Lipa’s “Levitating.”

Olivia Rodrigo was the year’s top female artist and BTS was the top duo/group.) Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which spent 10 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200, is the year’s top album.