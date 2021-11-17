Drake Named In Massive Astroworld Lawsuit

Drake and Travis Scott have been named in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that seeks more than $750 million U.S. on behalf of victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Ten people were killed and many more injured on Nov. 5 when the crowd surged to the front of the stage while Scott performed. The rapper had brought Drake out as a surprise guest.

“The victims on that night went to Astroworld for fun,” reads the statement of claim, filed by the Buzbee Law Firm in Houston. “Neither they nor their families were ever warned that they were walking into an extremely dangerous situation.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of at least 125 victims, including Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old fan “who was crushed by the incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd with such force that he could no longer breathe,” it alleges.

“As he lay there under a mass of humanity, dying, the music played and streamed on — for almost forty minutes.”

Scott is accused of continuing to perform even after authorities had declared a “mass casualty event” at the festival. (Scott’s lawyer has said no one informed the rap star or his crew until about 10:10 p.m.)

Scott has offered to pay for the funerals of the 10 people who died – which the lawsuit describes as “a transparent and grotesque effort” to limit liability.

None of the defendants have publicly responded to the lawsuit, which is one of dozens that have been filed.

Three days after his appearance at the festival, Drake said in a statement: “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.”