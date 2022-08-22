Drake Named Most Shazam-ed Artist Ever

Songs by, or featuring, Drake have been identified by Shazam more than 350 million times – making the Canadian rap star the most Shazam-ed artist ever.

Among Drake’s songs, “One Dance” is the most popular, with more than 17 million Shazams.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Shazam has shared fun facts about the platform.

The most Shazam-ed song ever – with over 41 million – is “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I, which was also the fastest track to reach 20 million Shazam (219 days).

Kesha’s “TiK ToK” was the first track to reach 1 million Shazams but “Butter” by BTS holds the record for the fastest track to reach 1 million Shazams (nine days). “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye ft. Kimbra was the first song to rack up 10 million Shazams but Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” was the fastest (87 days).

Rap star Lil Wayne was the first artist to reach both 1 million and 10 million Shazams and DJ-producer David Guetta was the first to make it to 100 million.