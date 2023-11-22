Drake Now Has Record For The Highest Grossing Rap Tour Ever

Drake is the new king of touring rappers.

Just months after Kendrick Lamar's Big Steppers Tour took the title of high-grossing tour by a rapper as a headlining act in history, Drake's It's All A Blur Tour has surpassed the mark in less than half of the performances.

According to Touring Data, Drake and 21 Savage's North American tour grossed $129.7million ($178m CAD) in only 30 out of the 72 shows he played this year. Experts say that amount should more than double once the remaining 42 dates on the tour have been accounted for.

By comparison, Kendrick's tour earned $110.9million ($152m CAD) from 929,000 tickets sold across 73 shows in 2022.

Of course, Drake could go on to break his own record in the new year, when he hits the road on the It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As the What? Tour with J. Cole, which was just announced last week.