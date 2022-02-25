Drake Offers To Buy Hometown Jamaican Patty Spot

Drake has offered to buy a Jamaican patty joint in Toronto that announced it is closing for good on Saturday after 43 years.

In an Instagram post this week, Randy’s Take-Out cited years of nearby transit construction, the pandemic, labour shortages and “aging owners” for its decision to close the doors “and re-evaluate our next steps going forward.”

When eTalk host Tyrone Edwards posted about the closure, Drake – who went to high school just two kilometres east of Randy’s – commented: “I’ll buy Randy’s right now.”

There has been no word from Randy’s or the hometown rap star about a deal being made.

News of the closure (and Drake’s support) spread quickly, prompting this message from Randy’s in its Instagram Stories: “Our staff literally cannot accommodate this huge influx of customers … so many people are flooding our store, we simply cannot keep up. WE ARE LIMITING 1 BOX (12pc) PER PERSON. NO IF, BUTS OR ANYTHING.”

Drake was previously a partner in Toronto restaurant Frings, which closed in 2018 after less than three years, and Pick 6ix, which closed in 2019 after a little more than a year. Last year, he invested in the U.S. chain Dave’s Hot Chicken, which has three locations in Toronto.