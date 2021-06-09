Drake Partners With Live Nation On New Music Venue

Drake has partnered with Live Nation to open a new live music venue in his hometown this fall.

History, located on the site of a former offtrack betting facility on Queen Street East in Toronto’s The Beach neighbourhood, will have a capacity of 2,500 people and hopes to host 200 concerts a year.

“Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History,” Drake explained, in a release. “I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans.”

The line-up so far includes 070 Shake on Oct. 16, All Time Low on Oct. 22, Bleachers on Nov. 7, Surfaces on Nov. 9, Thundercat on Nov. 11, 24kGOLDN on Nov. 23, Churches on Nov. 24, and July Talk on Dec. 9 and 10.

Live Nation Entertainment president and CEO Michael Rapino said, in a release, the company saw an opportunity to give Toronto “a great venue” and has “so much gratitude and respect for Drake teaming up with us to bring it to life in the best way possible.”

Drake was previously a partner in Toronto restaurant Frings, which closed in 2018 after less than three years, and Pick 6ix, which closed in 2019 after a little more than a year.