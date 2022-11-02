Drake Pays Tribute To Takeoff

Drake paid tribute late Tuesday to his friend and collaborator Takeoff, who was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley.

“I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” the Canadian rap star captioned a photo of he and Takeoff on stage together. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now.”

Drake and Takeoff did the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018, which included shows in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Edmonton.

Drake released a remix of the Migos track “Versace” in 2013 that put the rap trio into the mainstream. He was also featured on 2017’s “Walk It Talk It” and last year’s “Having Our Way.”

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Ball, was shot in the head early Tuesday during an argument outside 810 Billiards & Bowling, where he had attended a private party with his uncle and Migos partner Quavo. (A rep for rapper Jas Prince denied reports that the party was for him and said he was not there.)

At a press conference several hours later, police said there were at least 40 people at the party but many fled after shots were fired. Investigators urged witnesses to come forward.

"Somebody knows exactly who it was," said Chief Troy Finner. "Mark my word. We will find who’s responsible for it ... We're going to get justice for this family.”

Quality Control Music, which repped Takeoff, wrote in an Instagram Story: “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

Dozens for hip hop acts, including Kid Cudi, Gucci Mane, Bow Wow and Rae Sremmurd, took to social media to pay tribute to the 28-year-old.

An emotional Desiigner said in an Instagram Live that he was “done” with rap.

Also sharing messages were artists like SZA, Khalid and both Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey.

On a recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast, Takeoff spoke about being recognized for his talents. “I’m chill, I’m-laid back, but it’s time to pop it,” he said of his new project with Quavo. “I want to get into my flow. Time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them when I ain’t here.”

On Tuesday, Machine Gun Kelly tweeted: “I’m just glad he got to experience SOME of his flowers while he was here.”