Drake Postpones 'Young Money Reunion' With Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj

Drake pulled the plug on the Young Money Reunion show in Toronto on Monday with only hours to go.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid,” the rap star wrote in an Instagram Story.

Drake said the Young Money Reunion, featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, will be rescheduled “to the SOONEST date possible.”

He told fans: “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked.

“I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid.)”

Some fans had braced for bad news about the show, speculating that Lil Wayne would could have difficulty entereing Canada due to his criminal record. The rapper had to cancel a festival appearance in England in June when he was denied entry to the UK.

Drake announced the Young Money Reunion on July 13 as the culmination of his October World Weekend, which featured the All Canadian North Stars at History on July 28 and a previously announced Chris Brown and Lil Baby concert at Budweiser Stage on July 29.

The news about the Young Money Reunion is the latest in a strange summer for Toronto's concert scene, which included last-minute cancellations of concerts by Justin Bieber (due to health issues) and The Weeknd (due to the Rogers outage); a postponement and then cancellation of a New Kids on the Block concert due to Canada's COVID-related entry requirements; the cancellation of Yungblud's Canadian tour dates; and the cancellation of a tour by Shawn Mendes so he can focus on his mental health.