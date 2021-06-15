Drake Promises Album Will Be Out This Summer

The long wait for Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy is coming to an end.

Appearing at the Ultimate Rap League's N.O.M.E. XI event on Saturday, the Toronto rap superstar said “my album will be out by” the end of the summer.

(For the record, summer this year runs from June 21 to Sept. 22.)

Certified Lover Boy was scheduled to drop in January but was postponed after Drake underwent surgery on his knee. In an Instagram Story in January, Drake told fans “between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery … I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

The album will be Drake’s first since 2018’s Scorpion. In March, he released the EP Scary Hours 2.

Drake is featured on “Having Our Way" on the new Migos album Culture III and on two tracks on DJ Khaled's latest.