Drake Pushes Back Album Release Date, Draws Ire Of Halle Berry

Two more weeks.

That's how long it will take for Drake's new album, For All The Dogs, to finally see its release. As of right now, the album will no longer drop this Friday (September 22), but on October 6. according to the rapper.

Drake posted a statement on Instagram, explaining that in order to put out the album this week he would have to cancel more shows on his It's All A Blur Tour, so he's decided to push it back.

“Okay my dilemma I am faced with is I either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” he wrote. “I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure. For All The Dogs October 6th … It’s only right…”

This lines up a release date right in between Drake's two upcoming shows at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on October 5 and 7.

In other Drake news, it appears he did not receive permission from Halle Berry to use an image of her slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for his new single, "Slime You Out." On Instagram, the Oscar-winning actress posted some cryptic text that reads "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you’re a woman!"

In the comments, Berry then explained in a reply that she did not approve Drake's request to use the image.

“Didn’t get my permission,” she replied to the comment. “That’s not cool I thought better of him ! ... hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on !”

When one commenter asked about permissions, pointing out that Drake likely just purchased the image from Getty Images, Berry responded, saying, “Cuz he asked me and i said NO that’s why. Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do ! That was the f— you to me. Not cool. You get it?”

As of today (September 18), Drake still has the image of Halle Berry posted on his Instagram grid.