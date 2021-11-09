Drake Replaces Astroworld Pics With Statement On Tragedy

Drake on Monday night broke his silence about the deadly incident Friday at the Astroworld Festival in Houston.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” he wrote in a message on Instagram. “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.

“My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.”

The Canadian rapper was a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s set at the festival. Eight people died and hundreds of others were injured in a crush of fans.

Hours after appearing on stage with Scott, Drake shared a set of photos from the festival on Instagram. He deleted the post on Monday night.

Drake came under fire on social media for not addressing the incident publicly like Scott did on Saturday.

In his message, Drake – who is named as a defendant in at least one lawsuit stemming from the tragedy – promised he “will be of service in any way I can.”