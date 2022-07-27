Drake Returns To Barack Obama's Summer Playlist

Drake has once again made it onto former U.S. president Barack Obama’s summer playlist.

“Too Good,” the Toronto rap star’s 2006 track featuring Rihanna, is one of 44 tracks Obama is listening to, he tweeted on Tuesday.

It’s the same song that topped Obama’s 2019 summer playlist.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies,” he wrote. “It’s an example of how music really can bring us all together.”

Last year’s summer playlist included Drake’s “Wants and Needs” ft. Lil Baby from Scary Hours 2 and the 2020 summer playlist included “Work” by Rihanna ft. Drake.

Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add? pic.twitter.com/9OgPq0SRy4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2022

Obama has previously said he’s a fan of Drake. In 2020, the ex-president said the former Degrassi start could portray him in a biopic. "Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants," said Obama. "I mean, that is a talented brother. If the time comes, and he’s ready…”

Obama said Drake has “my household’s stamp of approval," explaining that daughters “Malia and Sasha would be just fine” with Drake in the role.

Obama’s 2022 summer playlist also includes Beyoncé’s new single “Break My Soul,” Harry Styles’ “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” and throwback hits like “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince and “Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Springsteen.

He also included tracks by late greats Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Nina Simone and Miles Davis.