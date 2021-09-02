Drake Reveals 'CLB' Guests On Billboards

Drake found an original way to reveal the artists featured on his highly-anticipated album Certified Lover Boy.

Billboards in several U.S. cities shared the news of the hometown artists guesting on the Toronto rapper’s sixth studio album, which is out Friday.

“Hey Atlanta Slime, Pluto, Savage and Baby Are On CLB,” read a billboard there – referring to Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage and Lil Baby.

In Chicago, Lil Durk is ID’ed on a billboard and one in Memphis names Project Pat and singer Yebba as part of CLB. (Durk is on the previously released single “Laugh Now Cry Later.”)

A billboard in L.A. reads: “Hey California Giveon and Ty Dolla are on CLB.”

In New York City’s Times Square, a billboard teases that “the GOAT” is featured on the album, leading fans to speculate it’s Jay-Z.

According to photos shared on social media, a billboard in Lagos declared: "Hey Nigeria Tems Is On CLB."