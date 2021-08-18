Drake Reveals He Had COVID-19

Drake has revealed he had COVID-19.

In a reply to a fan account on Instagram that noted the "stressed" look of the heart shaved into his hair, the 34-year-old rap star blamed the virus.

“I had Covid that s**t grew in weird I had to start again,” he wrote. “It’s coming back don’t diss.”

Drake did not provide any additional details about his COVID-19 experience, including when and where he tested positive – but it was likely this summer.

Drake, who spent most of early months of the pandemic isolated at his Toronto mansion, was in Los Angeles for several months earlier this year. He was snapped in Beverly Hills in April; accepted Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards in May; and attended a birthday blowout in L.A. for fellow rapper Gunna.

In March 2020, Drake said during an Instagram Live with his father Dennis Graham that he tested negative for the virus. “That test is uncomfortable, though,” he said. ”They put that Q-Tip all the way inside your thoughts and s**t.”