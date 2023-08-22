Drake Reveals New Album's Cover, Drawn By His Son

Drake seems to be edging closer and closer to finally releasing his next album, For All the Dogs. He has now given us the official artwork. The artist? His five-year-old son, Adonis.

The Toronto rapper revealed the album's cover on Instagram to be a drawing of a white dog by Adonis. Being the proud parent, he also posted an image of Adonis and his son's grandmother, Sandi Graham. Aww...

Of course, Drake has missed that deadline he casually set for himself at his Madison Square Garden back on July 26. He told the crowd, "I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some s**t." But here we are, four weeks later, still waiting. At least we know the album art exists. That's gotta mean it's coming soon.

Drake is currently on his It's All A Blur tour with 21 Savage. Apparently it's doing quite well! He will be back in Canada next week for two nights at Vancouver's Rogers Arena (August 28, 29), before wrapping it up with two hometown shows in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena (October 5, 7).