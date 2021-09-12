Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Debuts At No. 1 In U.S.

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy topped the U.S. album chart in its first week of release with the biggest week for any album in over a year.

The Canadian rap star’s sixth studio album, which was released on Sept. 3, knocked Kanye West’s Donda from No. 1 on the Billboard 200 to No. 2.

Certified Lover Boy earned 613,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., according to MRC Data. (Each unit equals the sale of one album or 10 individual tracks; or 1,250 paid streams or 3,750 ad-supported streams.) This is nearly double the first week number for Donda (309,000) and the biggest number since Taylor Swift’s folklore in August 2020.

As reported here on Friday, Drake’s new album is also No. 1 in the UK. Certified Lover Boy also debuted at No. 1 in Australia.