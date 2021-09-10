Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Debuts At No. 1 In UK

The biggest album in the UK last week was by Canada’s Drake.

According to UK Official Charts, the Toronto rap superstar’s album Certified Lover Boy debuted at No. 1, narrowly beating Iron Maiden’s Senjutsu.

CLB tracks were streamed 70.4 million times in the UK, accounting for 96 per cent of his Drake’s first-week sales.

Drake knocked Kanye West’s Donda out of the top spot on the chart – it’s at No. 3 in its sophomore week.

Three CLB tracks are also in the UK Singles Chart Top 100: “Girls Want Girls” ft. Lil Baby (No. 2), “Fair Trade” ft. Travis Scott and “Champagne Poetry” (No. 5).

Certified Lover Boy is sure to dominate both the album and singles charts in the U.S. and Canada, which will be published next week.