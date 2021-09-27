Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Tops U.S. Chart For 3rd Week

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy remained on top of the U.S. albums chart in its third week, forcing Lil Nas X ’s Montero to debut in second place.

CLB is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Oct. 2 and will be published Tuesday.

Drake now boasts the most weeks at the top of the chart for an R&B/hip hop album since Lil Baby’s My Turn in July 2020 and CLB is only the third album this year to spend at least three weeks at No. 1 (following Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album).

Albums from Drake have now spent a total of 30 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 – the most by a male artist in 20 years and third overall behind Taylor Swift (42 weeks) and Adele (34).

In its first week, CLB knocked Kanye West’s Donda from the top of the chart to No. 2. On this week’s chart, Donda is No. 4.