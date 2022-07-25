Drake's Crush Identified As Australian Math Teacher

The identity of the woman Drake not-so-secretly admired last week has been revealed.

While at Gigi Restaurant in St. Tropez, the Canadian rap star snapped a pic of the woman – who is sitting across from a man – while she was looking down at her phone.

He posted the image in an Instagram Story on Thursday and wrote: “Tried to airdrop this woman a pic of herself ‘cause she's a dime.”

The woman in Drake's Instagram Story (left) is Dearne Cooper. Instagram / champagnepapi (left); Facebook / Dearne Cooper

Over the weekend, Australia’s The Daily Telegraph identified the woman as Dearne Cooper of Sydney. She was vacationing in St. Tropez with beau Nathan Wynn and their 9-month-old son Henri Jack.

According to her Linkedin profile, Cooper has been working as a math teacher since 2014. She graduated from the Australian College of Physical Education with a Bachelor degree in Health and Physical Education/Fitness and studied at Applied Mathematics at the University of Notre Dame Australia.

Cooper’s Instagram is set to private and she hasn’t tweeted since March 2021. On her Facebook page, she has not yet addressed her newfound fame as Drake’s crush. Cooper did not respond to a request for comment from iHeartRadio.ca.

Drake, who has 117 million Instagram followers, came under fire on social media for posting Cooper’s photo. (In general, people who are in public, with no reasonable expectation of privacy, can be photographed without consent.)

Some people blasted the rapper’s Instagram Story as “creepy.” One person tweeted: “Drake is a creep and a weirdo.”

Taking a photo of someone without their knowledge to then air drop to them to flirt is creepy. Don’t let Drake lead you into a restraining order. pic.twitter.com/BXahmM4Qrs — Melanin Fiona (@Miss_TiffyBaby) July 21, 2022