Drake's Reps Shoot Down Arrest Rumours

Police in Stockholm, Sweden and reps for Drake have both shot down reports that the Canadian rap star was arrested for marijuana possession.

The denials came after rumours swirled on social media late Thursday that Drake was in custody after being busted at a nightclub, sparking the hashtag “#FreeDrake.”

The Hollywood Reporter said Drake’s team “categorically” insisted he was in his hotel in Stockholm and had not been arrested. A police spokesperson told Daily Beast: “I can confirm he is not in custody.”

Drake arrived in Sweden’s capital on Wednesday.

In 2019, rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden for assault. He was convicted after spending about a month in jail and given a suspended sentence. A year earlier, G-Eazy pleaded guilty to assault and drug possession charges in Sweden.