Drake's Wax Figure Unveiled In London

Drake fans can now get up close and personal with him at Madame Tussauds in London.

“There is no denying that the Canadian rap superstar is a music icon,” said Tim Waters, general manager of the popular tourist attraction, in a release. “We know that our guests will be sure to ‘Take Care’ of Drake as he becomes ‘A Keeper’ at Madame Tussauds London.”

The wax figure of Drake is dressed in the camouflage shirt and pants and bright green puffer jacket he wore during his surprise appearance at London’s Wireless Festival in 2021. He’s also decked out in white Nike Air Force 1s and replicas of Cartier and Van Cleef bling.

Drake will take his spot at the museum’s “Impossible Festival” alongside music stars like Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Rihanna.

Also this week, Madame Tussauds unveiled a new Rihanna wax figure at its location in New York City’s Times Square.

