Drake Says New Album Will Be Out In Two Weeks

Release dates these days should often be taken with a grain of salt, especially when they come from the artist's mouth during a concert, but according to Drake, his new album will be with us in early August.

While he was on stage at New York City's Madison Square Garden last night (July 26), the Toronto superstar announced that he will be dropping his new album, rumoured to be titled For All The Dogs, in "two weeks or some s**t."

"I will be back soon," Drake told the MSG crowd. "I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some s**t. But until then, just know, you're always with me and I'm always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud."

Adding the words "some s**t" gives Drake some breathing room if it doesn't actually drop on August 11, but he has been teasing it for a while now. He first announced it last month with the release of his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham.

"I made an album to go with the book," he said. "They says they miss the old Drake girl don't tempt me... FOR ALL THE DOGS."

Drake will be back in Canada for his It's All A Blur tour next month. He plays two nights at Vancouver's Rogers Arena (August 28, 29), before wrapping it up with penultimate shows in his hometown of Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena (October 5, 7).

Watch his announcement below.