Drake Scores 8 Nominations For 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
Drake is repping Canada on the list of nominations for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.
The Toronto rap star is up for Hip Hop Artist, Lyricist and Hustler of the Year and his track “Laugh Now Cry Later” ft. Lil Durk is nominated for Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video and Best Collaboration.
Drake also has nods for Best Featured Verse (for his contribution to “Havin’ Our Way” by Migos) and Best Collaboration (for his feature on “Mr. Right Now” by 21 Savage & Metro Boomin).
The other Canadians up for awards are Director X (Video Director of the Year) and Kaytranada (DJ of the Year).
Leading the nominations are Cardi B, Lil Durk and Megan The Stallion, with nine each.
The BET Hip Hop Awards will be taped in Atlanta on Oct. 1 and will air on Oct. 5.
Check out the full list of nominees:
Hip Hop Album of the Year
A Gangsta’s Pain - Moneybagg Yo
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
Culture III - Migos
Good News - Megan Thee Stallion
Khaled Khaled - DJ Khaled
Savage Mode II - 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
The Off-Season - J. Cole
Song of the Year
“Back in Blood,” Produced by YC (Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Durk)
“Late At Night,” Produced by Mustard (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now Cry Later,” Produced by G. Ry, Cardo Got Wings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive (Drake ft. Lil Durk)
“Up,” Produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo (Cardi B)
“WAP,” Produced by Ayo & Keyz (Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion)
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” Produced By London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano (Bia ft. Nicki Minaj)
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
Best Hip Hop Video
Cardi B, “Up”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Drake ft. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat, “Best Friend”
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Blxst
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu
Best Collaboration
21 Savage & Metro Boomin ft. Drake - “Mr. Right Now”
Bia ft. Nicki Minaj - “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - “Every Chance I Get”
Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Durk - “Back in Blood”
Best Duo or Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Future & Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Best Live Performer
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
Lyricist of the Year
Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
Best International Flow
Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamã (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
Gazo (France)
Little Simz (UK)
Dave (UK)
Video Director of the Year
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
DJ of the Year
Chase B
D Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Scheme
Kaytranada
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Tyler, the Creator
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Yung Bleu
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Cardi B - “Type S**t” (Migos ft. Cardi B)
Drake - “Havin' Our Way” (Migos ft. Drake)
Jay-Z - “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle ft. Jay-Z)
Lil Durk - “Back in Blood” (Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Durk)
Megan The Stallion - “On Me (Remix)” (Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion)
Roddy Ricch - “Lemonade (Remix)” (Internet Money ft. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)
Impact Track
Black Thought - “Thought Vs Everybody”
Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin - “We Win”
Meek Mill ft. Lil Durk - “Pain Away”
Nipsey Hussle ft. Jay-Z - “What It Feels Like”
Rapsody - “12 Problems”
