Drake Scores 8 Nominations For 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Drake is repping Canada on the list of nominations for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The Toronto rap star is up for Hip Hop Artist, Lyricist and Hustler of the Year and his track “Laugh Now Cry Later” ft. Lil Durk is nominated for Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video and Best Collaboration.

Drake also has nods for Best Featured Verse (for his contribution to “Havin’ Our Way” by Migos) and Best Collaboration (for his feature on “Mr. Right Now” by 21 Savage & Metro Boomin).

The other Canadians up for awards are Director X (Video Director of the Year) and Kaytranada (DJ of the Year).

Leading the nominations are Cardi B, Lil Durk and Megan The Stallion, with nine each.

The BET Hip Hop Awards will be taped in Atlanta on Oct. 1 and will air on Oct. 5.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Hip Hop Album of the Year

A Gangsta’s Pain - Moneybagg Yo

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator

Culture III - Migos

Good News - Megan Thee Stallion

Khaled Khaled - DJ Khaled

Savage Mode II - 21 Savage & Metro Boomin

The Off-Season - J. Cole

Song of the Year

“Back in Blood,” Produced by YC (Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Durk)

“Late At Night,” Produced by Mustard (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now Cry Later,” Produced by G. Ry, Cardo Got Wings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive (Drake ft. Lil Durk)

“Up,” Produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo (Cardi B)

“WAP,” Produced by Ayo & Keyz (Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion)

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” Produced By London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano (Bia ft. Nicki Minaj)

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

J. Cole

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

Best Hip Hop Video

Cardi B, “Up”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Drake ft. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat, “Best Friend”

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Blxst

Coi Leray

Don Toliver

Morray

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu

Best Collaboration

21 Savage & Metro Boomin ft. Drake - “Mr. Right Now”

Bia ft. Nicki Minaj - “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - “Every Chance I Get”

Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Durk - “Back in Blood”

Best Duo or Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Future & Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Best Live Performer

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist of the Year

Benny the Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nas

Best International Flow

Ladipoe (Nigeria)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Xamã (Brazil)

Laylow (France)

Gazo (France)

Little Simz (UK)

Dave (UK)

Video Director of the Year

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

DJ of the Year

Chase B

D Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Scheme

Kaytranada

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist

Tyler, the Creator

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Yung Bleu

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Cardi B - “Type S**t” (Migos ft. Cardi B)

Drake - “Havin' Our Way” (Migos ft. Drake)

Jay-Z - “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle ft. Jay-Z)

Lil Durk - “Back in Blood” (Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Durk)

Megan The Stallion - “On Me (Remix)” (Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion)

Roddy Ricch - “Lemonade (Remix)” (Internet Money ft. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)

Impact Track

Black Thought - “Thought Vs Everybody”

Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin - “We Win”

Meek Mill ft. Lil Durk - “Pain Away”

Nipsey Hussle ft. Jay-Z - “What It Feels Like”

Rapsody - “12 Problems”