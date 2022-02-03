iHeartRadio

Drake Scrolling Through Phone Sparks Hilarious Memes

drake

A clip of Drake scrolling through his phone inside Scotiabank Arena during Tuesday’s Toronto Raptors game vs. Miami Heat has sparked some hilarious memes.

Bundled up in an overcoat and hoodie, the hometown rap superstar is seen sitting next to Raptors president Masai Ujiri while taking a serious look at his screen.

On social media, folks speculated about what it was that captured Drake’s attention – including Rihanna’s pregnancy news. Check out these samples:

