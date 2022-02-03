Drake Scrolling Through Phone Sparks Hilarious Memes

A clip of Drake scrolling through his phone inside Scotiabank Arena during Tuesday’s Toronto Raptors game vs. Miami Heat has sparked some hilarious memes.

Bundled up in an overcoat and hoodie, the hometown rap superstar is seen sitting next to Raptors president Masai Ujiri while taking a serious look at his screen.

On social media, folks speculated about what it was that captured Drake’s attention – including Rihanna’s pregnancy news. Check out these samples:

Live footage of Drake unfollowing Rihanna on Instagram https://t.co/SNsAQLUAuz — Dylan Farella (@dfarella) February 2, 2022

He just got the baby registry email. https://t.co/IeuQA2eVgQ — Shannon Miller (@ShannonL_Miller) February 2, 2022

When shawty says “Have a nice life.” and your message won’t deliver anymore… https://t.co/zC58Gw0buH — kat (@ariela_ancheta) February 2, 2022

Me hanging out with my friend and their friend https://t.co/fz2IARPGJP — a whore has no name (@htxradical) February 2, 2022