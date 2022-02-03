Drake Scrolling Through Phone Sparks Hilarious Memes
A clip of Drake scrolling through his phone inside Scotiabank Arena during Tuesday’s Toronto Raptors game vs. Miami Heat has sparked some hilarious memes.
Bundled up in an overcoat and hoodie, the hometown rap superstar is seen sitting next to Raptors president Masai Ujiri while taking a serious look at his screen.
.@Drake at the Heat-Raptors game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gpcfgxfB6R— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2022
On social media, folks speculated about what it was that captured Drake’s attention – including Rihanna’s pregnancy news. Check out these samples:
Live footage of Drake unfollowing Rihanna on Instagram https://t.co/SNsAQLUAuz— Dylan Farella (@dfarella) February 2, 2022
He just got the baby registry email. https://t.co/IeuQA2eVgQ— Shannon Miller (@ShannonL_Miller) February 2, 2022
Certified Broken-hearted Boy https://t.co/mTz5Jo2Wir— fik (@earthsaign) February 2, 2022
When shawty says “Have a nice life.” and your message won’t deliver anymore… https://t.co/zC58Gw0buH— kat (@ariela_ancheta) February 2, 2022
Me hanging out with my friend and their friend https://t.co/fz2IARPGJP— a whore has no name (@htxradical) February 2, 2022
“You thought i wouldn’t find out? .. ok” pic.twitter.com/wOfnQtPsoE— Scottie. (@ScottieBeam) February 2, 2022
when she hit you with the "this you?" message filled with screenshots pic.twitter.com/8M4y0fKUWl— 🏄🏽♂️ joseph (@juicemjk) February 2, 2022
