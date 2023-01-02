Drake Shares Footage Of Stockholm Arrest

Drake appears to have confirmed what iHeartRadio.ca previously reported – that he was arrested in Sweden last July.

Media outlets around the world reported at the time that the Canadian rap star’s reps had denied that he was detained in Stockholm on suspicion of smoking marijuana.

But, on July 19, a headline at iHeartRadio.ca News read: “Drake Arrested In Sweden, No Charges Filed.”

This past weekend, Drake posted a video clip on Instagram showing him in handcuffs and being led by police officers to a van for transport.

As reported by iHeartRadio.ca at the time, police were called to Berns, a restaurant and club in Stockholm where Drake was hosting a private party, to investigate reports of drug use. Officers allegedly noticed a strong smell of marijuana as Drake and a bodyguard exited a washroom.

Both Drake and his bodyguard were arrested on suspicion of drug use (the bodyguard was also accused of possession of a knife) and taken to the Norrmalm police station. Drake was released early the following morning without charges and his bodyguard, who was not identified, was released later in the day.

At the time, Stockholm Police press officer Helena Boström Thomas told iHeartRadio.ca that it is department policy not to comment on any individual case.

Check out the video in the post below: