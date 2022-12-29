Drake Shoots Down Woman's Tale Of Tryst

Drake has clapped back at a woman who claimed he slapped her phone out of her hand and sent her packing after they hooked up.

The woman who goes by @imbigjas on TikTok and @iambigjasofficial on Instagram, claimed in a video message that the Canadian rap star DMed her on Nov. 13 after seeing a photo of her in lingerie. She said Drake booked her on a private flight on Nov. 16.

The woman said she had to sign a non-disclosure agreement when she arrived at Drake’s house but claimed that they watched movies and drank tequila.

She claimed that the rapper rubbed her stomach and asked if she wanted to have babies – and then Drake “did not use protection” during sex, “which is really weird.”

Things went south, the woman said, when she took out her phone and recorded video of Drake.

“As soon as he seen me, he slapped my phone out of my hand,” she alleged. "I got a little scared because that slap was aggressive.”

Drake told her it was time for her to go.

The woman claimed to have evidence of the tryst. “All the receipts are on my Instagram, so I don’t got time for y’all to be like, ‘I’m lying’ and all of that,” she said. “Because what do I have to lie for?”

She later deleted the video message and set her accounts to private.

On Wednesday, Drake posted an Instagram Story seemingly in response to the woman’s tale.

“Never met. Never spoke. Never flew,” he wrote. “I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given s**t is sad out here.”