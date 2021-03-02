Drake Spotted Shooting Music Video In Toronto

Drake was reportedly back near the Toronto condo building he made famous in his 2015 track “Know Yourself” late Sunday night.

According to a video clip shared via Instagram Story by Sameer Jadavji, the Toronto rap superstar was shooting scenes for a music video on Lake Shore Blvd. W. – just south of 15 Fort York.

A figure that could very well be Drake is seen hanging out the rear window of a black SUV behind a vehicle equipped with a camera.

On Twitter, DJ Akademiks claimed on Monday that Drake is “working overtime creating this next masterpiece” – his highly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy. "He also told me he shooting some videos.. prollly drop something this week. The Goat is back.”

Drake delayed the release of Certified Lover Boy, his sixth studio album and first since 2018’s Scorpion, while recovering from knee surgery. It is expected to drop next month.