Drake Teases New Album While Hyping Book

Drake took out ads in major newspapers on Saturday to promote his first book – and to tease a new album.

The Canadian rap star hyped Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, a collection of lyrics, poems and one-liners he wrote with Kenza Samir, with wrap-around ads in major dailies like the Toronto Star, New York Times and Los Angeles Times.

A QR code connected people to a website with a message that read: “I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl don't tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

Drake did not share any information about the album – which will be his first since last year’s Her Loss (a collaboration with 21 Savage) and Honestly, Nevermind – or a release date.

On Friday, Drake promoted Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness on Instagram by writing: “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…”

He announced plans for the book last year on the first episode of his radio show, Table for One.

Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour is scheduled to begin at the end of June and includes shows in Montreal on July 14 and 15 and in Vancouver on Aug. 28 and 29 before wrapping up at home in Toronto on Oct. 5 and 7.