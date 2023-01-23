Drake Teases Tour With 21 Savage

Drake has given his fans some hope for a new tour.

Performing at the Apollo Theater in New York City this past weekend, the Canadian rap superstar teased a road trip with 21 Savage.

“We’re gonna be out on the road this summer," he said on Saturday. The next night, after performing with 21 Savage, Drake told the crowd: “If you enjoyed that experience, feel free to come see me and my brother this summer.”

Drake hasn’t done a full tour since 2019’s Assassination Vacation.

The rapper also teased the possibility that his eighth solo studio album will be here sooner than later.

“I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you,” said Drake on Saturday, “so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least.

“I hope I can strike up some more emotions for you. Maybe this year – I might get bored and make another one. Who knows?”

In the last 16 months, Drake released solo albums Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind and the 21 Savage collaboration Her Loss.

With Justin Bieber looking on from the balcony, Drake opened his Apollo show wearing a Degrassi basketball jersey – a wink to his character Jimmy Brooks on the Canadian drama series – while perched on the edge of a bed on a set meant to depict the bedroom of his youth in the basement of his mother's Toronto home. (Mom Sandi Graham was in the audience on Saturday.) It represented "where I wrote a lot of these songs," he explained.

“I appreciate all of those people that stick by me," Drake said. "I know it’s like a cool thing … to be like ‘f**k Drake’ … but I deeply appreciate everybody for continuing to support us."

The whopping 42-track setlist included hits like "Started From the Bottom," "One Dance" and "God's Plan" as well as cuts like "Over My Dead Body," "Jungle" and "Jaded."