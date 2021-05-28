Drake, The Weeknd Nominated For BET Awards 2021
Drake and The Weeknd will rep Canada at the BET Awards 2021, which released its list of nominees on Thursday.
Drake is tied with Cardi B for the second-most nominations. He’s up for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration (for “Popstar” by DJ Khaled ft. Drake) and Video of the Year (for “Laugh Now Cry Later” ft. Lil Durk).
“Popstar” and “Laugh Now Cry Later” are also vying for the Viewers’ Choice Award.
Last year, Drake led the way with six nominations for BET Awards but only won Best Collaboration (for “No Guidance” by Chris Brown).
The Weeknd is nominated for Album of the Year (for After Hours) as well as Best Male R&B / Pop Artist.
The only other Canadian nominee is Tory Lanez, whose feature on “What’s Poppin (Remix)” by Jack Harlow (also featuring DaBaby and Lil Wayne), is up for Best Collaboration.
Leading all nominees are Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby, with seven apiece.
The BET Awards are scheduled for June 27 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Check out the nominations below:
Album of the Year
After Hours– The Weeknd
Blame It On Baby– DaBaby
Good News– Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales– Jazmine Sullivan
King’s Disease– Nas
Ungodly Hour– Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled f/ Drake – “Popstar”
Jack Harlow f/ DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “What’s Poppin” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion f/ DaBaby – “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke f/ Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys f/ Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy f/ Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”
Ciara f/ Ester Dean – “Rooted”
SZA – “Good Days”
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
Viewer’s Choice Award
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled f/ Drake – “Popstar”
Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix)
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video of the Year
Cardi B – “Up”
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
