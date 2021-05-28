Drake, The Weeknd Nominated For BET Awards 2021

Drake and The Weeknd will rep Canada at the BET Awards 2021, which released its list of nominees on Thursday.

Drake is tied with Cardi B for the second-most nominations. He’s up for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration (for “Popstar” by DJ Khaled ft. Drake) and Video of the Year (for “Laugh Now Cry Later” ft. Lil Durk).

“Popstar” and “Laugh Now Cry Later” are also vying for the Viewers’ Choice Award.

Last year, Drake led the way with six nominations for BET Awards but only won Best Collaboration (for “No Guidance” by Chris Brown).

The Weeknd is nominated for Album of the Year (for After Hours) as well as Best Male R&B / Pop Artist.

The only other Canadian nominee is Tory Lanez, whose feature on “What’s Poppin (Remix)” by Jack Harlow (also featuring DaBaby and Lil Wayne), is up for Best Collaboration.

Leading all nominees are Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby, with seven apiece.

The BET Awards are scheduled for June 27 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Check out the nominations below:

Album of the Year

After Hours– The Weeknd

Blame It On Baby– DaBaby

Good News– Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales– Jazmine Sullivan

King’s Disease– Nas

Ungodly Hour– Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled f/ Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow f/ DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “What’s Poppin” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion f/ DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke f/ Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys f/ Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy f/ Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara f/ Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days”

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled f/ Drake – “Popstar”

Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix)

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video of the Year

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams