Drake Under Fire For Not Addressing Astroworld Tragedy

Drake is coming under increased pressure to say something about the tragedy at Friday night’s Astroworld Festival in Houston.

At least eight people died and hundreds more were injured when the crowd surged towards the stage while Travis Scott performed and brought Drake out as a surprise special guest.

As of Monday at noon, Drake has not addressed the incident on social media. Hours after leaving the Astroworld stage, he shared a set of photos from his appearance at the festival on Instagram.

“Not feeling good about Drake posting cool concert pics and no statement out yet,” tweeted Lauren Parravicini.

“Can someone point me to Drake's thoughts and prayers victim statement about #AstroWorld?” read a tweet from Christina Kerley. “I literally can't find anything from him and I'm sure I'm missing it. Thank you.”

Scott addressed the tragedy on Saturday. "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," Scott tweeted. "Houston PD has my total support as they continue look into the tragic loss of life.

"I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."

In a follow-up video message via Instagram Story, Scott added: “My fans really mean the world to me. I always just want to leave them with a positive experience … I could just never imagine the severity of the situation."

In a message posted on Instagram, Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner said: “Travis and I are broken and devastated. I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”

Roddy Ricch, who performed earlier at Astroworld, said via Instagram Stories: "Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out. I’ll [be] donating my net compensation to the families of this incident."

Drake is named as a defendant in at least one lawsuit filed in the wake of the tragedy. Kristian Paredes alleges Drake “came on stage alongside Travis Scott and helped incite the crowd.”

In 2015, Drake was widely criticized for not speaking up following gunfire at his official OVO Fest afterparty in Toronto killed two people. He issued a statement about a week later, blaming the delay on the advice of “my trusted advisors and counsel who worry that anything I might say could be misinterpreted.”

