Drake Up For 4 NAACP Image Awards
Drake has four nominations for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, including Outstanding Male Artist.
The Canadian rap star is tied with Chlöe, Jazmine Sullivan and Silk Sonic going into the show, which will take place Feb. 26. Leading the way in music categories is H.E.R., who has six.
Justin Bieber is featured with Tems on Wizkid’s “Essence,” which is nominated for Outstanding International Song.
Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion are among the nominees for Entertainer of the Year and singers Jennifer Hudson and Andra Day are competing for Outstanding Actress in a Motion picture for their portrayals of Aretha Franklin in Respect and Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, respectively.
Check out the nominees in music categories:
OUTSTANDING NEW ARTIST
Cynthia Erivo – “Ch. 1 Vs. 1”
Jimmie Allen – “Bettie James Gold Edition”
Saweetie – “Best Friend ft. Doja Cat”
Tems – “If Orange Was A Place”
Zoe Wees – “Girls Like Us”
OUTSTANDING MALE ARTIST
Anthony Hamilton – “Love Is The New Black”
Drake – “Way 2 Sexy”
Givēon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
J. Cole – “The Off-Season”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
OUTSTANDING FEMALE ARTIST
H.E.R. – “Back of My Mind”
Ari Lennox – “Pressure”
Beyoncé – “Be Alive”
Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales”
OUTSTANDING INTERNATIONAL SONG
“Essence” – Wizkid ft. Tems and Justin Bieber
“Peru” – Fireboy DML
“Somebody’s Son” – Tiwa Savage ft. Brandy
“Touch It” – KiDi
“Understand” – Omah Lay
OUTSTANDING MUSIC VIDEO/VISUAL ALBUM
“Best Friend” – Saweetie ft. Doja Cat
“Essence” – Wizkid ft. Tems
“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat Nwigwe
“Have Mercy” – Chlöe
"Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic
OUTSTANDING ALBUM
An Evening with Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time – Givēon
OUTSTANDING SOUNDTRACK/COMPILATION ALBUM
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
Respect
The Harder They Fall
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
OUTSTANDING SOUL/R&B SONG
“Damage” – H.E.R.
“Be Alive” – Beyoncé
“Have Mercy” – Chlöe
“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan
OUTSTANDING HIP HOP/RAP SONG
“Best Friend” – Saweetie ft. Doja Cat
“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat Nwigwe
“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow
“My Life (with 21 Savage and Morray)” – J. Cole
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake
OUTSTANDING DUO, GROUP OR COLLABORATION (TRADITIONAL)
Anthony Hamilton ft. Jennifer Hudson – “Superstar”
Chlöe x Halle – “Georgia On My Mind”
Jazmine Sullivan ft. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”
Leela James ft. Anthony Hamilton – “Complicated (Remix)”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
OUTSTANDING DUO, GROUP OR COLLABORATION (CONTEMPORARY)
Chris Brown ft. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat Nwigwe – “Fye Fye”
