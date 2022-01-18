Drake Up For 4 NAACP Image Awards

Drake has four nominations for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, including Outstanding Male Artist.

The Canadian rap star is tied with Chlöe, Jazmine Sullivan and Silk Sonic going into the show, which will take place Feb. 26. Leading the way in music categories is H.E.R., who has six.

Justin Bieber is featured with Tems on Wizkid’s “Essence,” which is nominated for Outstanding International Song.

Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion are among the nominees for Entertainer of the Year and singers Jennifer Hudson and Andra Day are competing for Outstanding Actress in a Motion picture for their portrayals of Aretha Franklin in Respect and Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, respectively.

Check out the nominees in music categories:

OUTSTANDING NEW ARTIST

Cynthia Erivo – “Ch. 1 Vs. 1”

Jimmie Allen – “Bettie James Gold Edition”

Saweetie – “Best Friend ft. Doja Cat”

Tems – “If Orange Was A Place”

Zoe Wees – “Girls Like Us”

OUTSTANDING MALE ARTIST

Anthony Hamilton – “Love Is The New Black”

Drake – “Way 2 Sexy”

Givēon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”

J. Cole – “The Off-Season”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

OUTSTANDING FEMALE ARTIST

H.E.R. – “Back of My Mind”

Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

Beyoncé – “Be Alive”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales”

OUTSTANDING INTERNATIONAL SONG

“Essence” – Wizkid ft. Tems and Justin Bieber

“Peru” – Fireboy DML

“Somebody’s Son” – Tiwa Savage ft. Brandy

“Touch It” – KiDi

“Understand” – Omah Lay

OUTSTANDING MUSIC VIDEO/VISUAL ALBUM

“Best Friend” – Saweetie ft. Doja Cat

“Essence” – Wizkid ft. Tems

“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat Nwigwe

“Have Mercy” – Chlöe

"Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic

OUTSTANDING ALBUM

An Evening with Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time – Givēon

OUTSTANDING SOUNDTRACK/COMPILATION ALBUM

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

Respect

The Harder They Fall

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

OUTSTANDING SOUL/R&B SONG

“Damage” – H.E.R.

“Be Alive” – Beyoncé

“Have Mercy” – Chlöe

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan

OUTSTANDING HIP HOP/RAP SONG

“Best Friend” – Saweetie ft. Doja Cat

“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat Nwigwe

“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

“My Life (with 21 Savage and Morray)” – J. Cole

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake

OUTSTANDING DUO, GROUP OR COLLABORATION (TRADITIONAL)

Anthony Hamilton ft. Jennifer Hudson – “Superstar”

Chlöe x Halle – “Georgia On My Mind”

Jazmine Sullivan ft. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”

Leela James ft. Anthony Hamilton – “Complicated (Remix)”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

OUTSTANDING DUO, GROUP OR COLLABORATION (CONTEMPORARY)

Chris Brown ft. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat Nwigwe – “Fye Fye”