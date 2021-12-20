Drakeo The Ruler Dies After Being Stabbed At Music Festival

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died Saturday after being stabbed multiple times at Snoop Dogg’s Once Upon a Time in LA. He was 28.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the up-and-coming rapper, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed during a fight that broke out backstage just as he was set to take the stage.

“The Once Upon a Time in LA Fest is ending early. All performances are now over,” read a message on social media. “Please head to the closest exit.”

In addition to Snoop Dogg, the day-long festival’s line-up included artists like 50 Cent, YG, Ice Cube and The Game.

Snoop Dogg said in a statement on Sunday that he was in his dressing room when he was informed of the altercation “and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds.”

He added: “I’m saddened by the events that took place last night … I’m not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA.

“IM PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP.”

Drakeo was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder in March 2018. He was acquitted but was put on trial for criminal gang conspiracy and shooting from a motor vehicle. He was released from prison on a plea deal in November 2020 after spending 34 months behind bars.

His most recent mixtape was The Truth Hurts, which included “Talk to Me” featuring Drake.

“Nah man this s**t isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” Drake wrote in an Instagram Story. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy RIP Drakeo.”